Panthers Designating WR David Moore To Return From IR Next Week

Panthers HC Dave Canales said they will designate WR David Moore from injured reserve next week, per Joseph Person.

This will open Moore’s 21-day window to practice before being activated once he’s officially designated to return.

Moore has been out since Week 4 after suffering an elbow injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Moore, 31, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.

The Buccaneers signed Moore in May 2023 but he spent most of the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December. Moore signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Carolina for the 2024 season and signed him to another one-year contract last offseason.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded one reception for five yards.