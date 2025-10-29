According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, the Panthers don’t want to trade RB Chuba Hubbard even though it seems like he’s going to take more of a backseat to RB Rico Dowdle in the backfield going forward.

Person adds the Panthers still view Hubbard as a valuable player and culture-setter in the locker room.

Another evaluator for a different team said Hubbard’s guaranteed money this year and next would make other teams wary about giving up a pick for the veteran runner anyway.

Carolina’s backfield has been a hot topic after Dowdle had back-to-back games with over 200 yards from scrimmage when Hubbard was sidelined with a calf injury. Since Hubbard’s return, the Panthers have been alternating series between the two, and Dowdle has continued to be the more productive.

Hubbard, 26, was a fourth-round by the Panthers out of Oklahoma State back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal and was in the final year of the deal when Carolina re-signed him to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension in November. He’s set to make a base salary of $3.9 million in 2025.

In 2025, Hubbard has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 79 rushing attempts for 282 yards (3.6 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 15 receptions on 21 targets for 118 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hubbard and the Panthers as the news is available.