Panthers Elevate DL DeShawn Williams From PS

The Carolina Panthers announced they elevated DL DeShawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.

Carolina also officially signed DE Shaq Lawson to their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Their practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson DE TJ Smith QB Jack Plummer OL Ja’Tyre Carter WR Deon Cain G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson TE Jordan Matthews WR Deven Thompkins TE Stephen Sullivan LB Jackson Mitchell DB Caleb Farley OLB Marquis Haynes DE Shaq Lawson

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Panthers on another one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.