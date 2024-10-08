Panthers Elevate DL DeShawn Williams From PS

The Carolina Panthers announced they elevated DL DeShawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.
Carolina also officially signed DE Shaq Lawson to their practice squad in a corresponding move.
Their practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- DE TJ Smith
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- WR Deon Cain
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- TE Jordan Matthews
- WR Deven Thompkins
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- LB Jackson Mitchell
- DB Caleb Farley
- OLB Marquis Haynes
- DE Shaq Lawson
Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.
Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Panthers on another one-year contract last year.
In 2024, Williams has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.
