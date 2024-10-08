Panthers Elevate DL DeShawn Williams From PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they elevated DL DeShawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. 

Carolina also officially signed DE Shaq Lawson to their practice squad in a corresponding move. 

Their practice squad now includes:

  1. OLB Kenny Dyson
  2. DE TJ Smith
  3. QB Jack Plummer
  4. OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  5. WR Deon Cain
  6. G Brandon Walton
  7. WR Praise Olatoke (International)
  8. RB Dillon Johnson
  9. TE Jordan Matthews
  10. WR Deven Thompkins
  11. TE Stephen Sullivan
  12. LB Jackson Mitchell
  13. DB Caleb Farley
  14. OLB Marquis Haynes
  15. DE Shaq Lawson

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Panthers on another one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply