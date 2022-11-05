Panthers Elevate S Marquise Blair & RB Spencer Brown To Active Roster

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday elevated S Marquise Blair and RB Spencer Brown to their active roster for Week 9. 

Panthers Helmet

Blair, 25, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason. 

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers later signed him to their active roster. 

In 2022, Blair has appeared in two games for the Panthers. 

