Panthers Elevate Two Defensive Players From PS For Week 18

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve elevated CB David Long Jr. and LB Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 18.

Long, 27, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp. He spent the season on the Colts’ practice squad before signing to the active roster. Indianapolis brought him back in March but he got hurt in camp and was cut with a settlement from IR.

He was re-signed to the Colts’ practice squad in October but was cut after a couple of weeks. The Panthers signed him to their practice squad last month.

In 2024, Long appeared in 13 games for the Colts and didn’t record any statistics.