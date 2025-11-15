Panthers Elevated Two Players

The Panthers announced the elevation of LB Krys Barnes and S Israel Mukuamu for Week 11.

Barnes, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he spent the past two seasons.

Barnes was signed by the Panthers, released, and brought back to the practice squad.

In 2025, Barnes has appeared in one game for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.