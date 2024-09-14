Panthers Elevating TE Feleipe Franks For Week 2

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they are elevating TE Feleipe Franks for their Week 2 matchup.

Franks, 26, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022. Atlanta waived him in 2023 and he later caught on with the Panthers in 2024.

In 2022, Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons, had one pass attempt, and was targeted twice but did not record a reception.