Panthers Expect To Retain DC Ejiro Evero

In his introductory press conference, new Panthers HC Dave Canales said he expects DC Ejiro Evero to stay with the team in 2024, via Joe Person.

Canales said Evero is a “huge piece” of his vision for the Panthers in 2024.

“Oh my gosh, just the respect factor I have. … It was really difficult for me for years [coaching against him,]” he said via Darin Gantt. “For me, what a huge piece of what we’re doing.”

It’s clear the Panthers put a high priority on retaining Evero, even with a new head coaching staff. They blocked multiple interview requests from other teams looking for a defensive coordinator.

While they wouldn’t have been able to stop him from getting a head coaching job, Carolina got lucky. Evero was a finalist for multiple teams this year but didn’t get an offer.

There had been some speculation Evero would have preferred to be coaching elsewhere but since he remains under contract, his options were more limited.

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.