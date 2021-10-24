Panthers Expected To Be Involved In Deshaun Watson Trade Talks

Joe Person of The Athletic, citing league and team sources, reports that the Panthers are expected to be involved in the Deshaun Watson trade talks.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported earlier that one team other than the Dolphins have made the Texans an offer for Watson that Houston likely would take if that’s where Watson is willing to go.

Florio guesses that this team is the Panthers, but adds that the Eagles and Broncos could be among the teams in the mix for Watson.

The Panthers benched Sam Darnold against the Giants on Sunday in favor of P.J. Walker, so there are clearly some concerns about him as the team’s starter moving forward.

Reports have said that Watson’s preference is to play for the Dolphins and the fact that he has a no-trade clause gives him some leverage to end up in Miami.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Sunday morning that “the hope, belief, the expectation” is that Watson will be traded before the November 2 deadline.

According to Rapoport, multiple teams are still interested in trading for Watson, despite the report from last week that a deal with the Dolphins was likely to be finalized in the next week or so.

Rapoport lists the Broncos, Panthers and Eagles among other teams who are interested in acquiring Watson.

Watson has a no-trade and reports have said that he would waive it for the Dolphins. However, Rapoport says it remains to be seen whether he would waive it for any of the other interested teams.

As for the possibility that Watson could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, Rapoport explains that a player can only be placed on this list if they are charged with a felony or a violent crime and as of now, Watson has not been officially charged with anything, despite the 22 civil lawsuits he’s facing for sexual assault.

The Texans are looking for three first-round picks and multiple other selections/players in return for Watson.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.