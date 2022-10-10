Panthers Expected To Get Trade Calls As Potential Sellers Ahead Of Deadline

Jay Glazer says other teams will now be reaching out to the Panthers after firing HC Matt Rhule to see if they’re willing to trade some of their players.

With Rhule getting the axe and Carolina sporting a 1-4 record, it’s pretty clear the team isn’t going anywhere in 2022, which makes them potential sellers ahead of the trade deadline following Week 8.

Carolina also has only four draft picks in 2023 currently and Over The Cap has them in the red in projected 2023 cap space. They could try to accumulate more picks by trading players who don’t fit into their future plans, which likely include a rebuild.

The headliner for a potential trade is RB Christian McCaffrey, and we looked at all of the factors that would go into a potential McCaffrey trade in this past week’s edition of NFLTR Review.

Some other players who could receive trade interest from other teams include:

DE Brian Burns : He’ll be entering the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option in 2023 and is a rising star as a pass rusher. If Carolina is hesitant about his future asking price, he could fetch an excellent haul.

: He’ll be entering the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option in 2023 and is a rising star as a pass rusher. If Carolina is hesitant about his future asking price, he could fetch an excellent haul. WR Robbie Anderson : He’s a likely cap casualty next offseason but is only due a minimum base salary in 2022 and his speed could be unlocked on a different offense.

: He’s a likely cap casualty next offseason but is only due a minimum base salary in 2022 and his speed could be unlocked on a different offense. WR Terrace Marshall: A 2021 second-round pick who has fallen out of favor with the current coaching staff.

We’ll have more on the Panthers ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.