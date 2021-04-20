Panthers Have Had Talks About Trading Down From No. 8 Overall

Adam Schefter reports that the Carolina Panthers are among the teams that have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading back from No. 8 overall.

According to Schefter, there are “all sorts of ongoing trade conversations” going on between teams right now.

Recent reports have said that the Dolphins and Giants are also open to trading down in round one and the Falcons and Lions have also come up as teams who could look to trade out of their current draft slot, depending on how things play out.

Many thought the Panthers could be in play for a quarterback in the first round this year, but it seems as though they’re committed to building around Sam Darnold for at least the next year or two.

Carolina dropping back for more picks would make some sense, as they continue to build out their roster under HC Matt Rhule and first-year GM Scott Fitterer.

As for teams who could be looking to move up, the Broncos, Patriots, Bears and Washington have all been tossed out in recent weeks as some teams to watch in a move up for a quarterback prospect.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers as the news is available.