Panthers Have Reached Out To CB Richard Sherman

According to Dov Kleiman, the Panthers have reached out to veteran CB Richard Sherman.

Joe Person confirms Carolina has talked to Sherman, though they have not put an offer on the table yet. Kleiman says an offer is expected in the coming days.

He adds an AFC contending team has also reached out to Sherman, pushing the list of interested teams to five. The 49ers, Buccaneers and Seahawks have been linked to Sherman in recent weeks.

The Panthers have a big need at corner after losing first-round CB Jaycee Horn to a broken foot that will sideline him most, if not all, of the rest of the season.

Money will be a factor for Sherman, who has had several interested teams since the start of free agency but none who have met his asking price.

As for Sherman’s legal situation, he likely won’t receive the standard three-game suspension for a DUI until after the legal process is complete. He’s doing magnetic therapy and speaking with a therapist to address mental health issues that led to the incident this summer.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

