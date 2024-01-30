Panthers Hiring Buccaneers WR Coach Brad Idzik As OC

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are hiring Buccaneers WR coach Brad Idzik as their offensive coordinator.

Idzik was close with new Panthers HC Dave Canales last year and was reportedly the top choice for the role.

Early indications are Canales is expected to call the plays on offense for Carolina but Idzik will still have an important role on the staff.

Idzik began his coaching career at Stanford as a grad assistant. After five seasons, Idzik departed to become the assistant WRs coach for the Seahawks.

Idzik spent four years in Seattle holding multiple positions before departing to become the Buccaneers’ receivers coach in 2023.