Panthers Hiring Former S Mike Adams To Staff

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Panthers are hiring former S Mike Adams to their coaching staff.

Adams played with the Panthers in 2017 and 2018. He most recently served as the assistant secondary coach with the Giants and Bears.

Adams, 45, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware back in 2004. He spent three years in San Francisco before catching on with the Browns in 2007.

After a few years with the Broncos, Adams signed on with the Colts in 2014 and spent three years in Indianapolis before signing a two-year contract with the Panthers in 2017.

The Panthers moved on from Adams before the 2019 season. He later caught on with the Texans in September and finished out the season in Houston.

For his career, Adams played 16 seasons for six different teams. He finished his career with 933 tackles, six sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 16 recoveries, one safety, 30 interceptions and 90 pass defenses. He made two Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015 with the Colts.

After his playing career, Adams was hired as the Bears’ assistant DBs coach in 2021. From there, he was hired by the Giants in 2023 as an assistant special teams coach after spending one year in Chicago. He then moved to assistant secondary coach with the Giants for 2024 and 2025.