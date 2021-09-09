Panthers Host LB Kamal Martin For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers brought in free agent LB Kamal Martin for a visit on Thursday.
Martin, 23, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.
Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived him in recent weeks.
The Seahawks hosted Martin for a tryout last week but he left Seattle without a contract.
In 2020, Martin appeared in 10 games and recorded 23 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.
We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.
