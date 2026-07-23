The Carolina Panthers hosted six players for a tryout on Thursday, according to Mike Kaye.

The team opted to sign TE Caden Prieskorn.

The full list of players includes:

TE Caden Prieskorn OT Derrell Bailey TE Eni Falayi TE Tyler McLellan TE Chamon Metayer TE Tyler Moore

Prieskorn, 26, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived in May and brought back before being among their final roster cuts.

He then caught on with Tampa Bay in late September but was released shortly after.

From there, he signed on with the Browns practice squad. He was waived earlier this off-season.

In his collegiate career, Prieskorn appeared in 52 games at Memphis and Ole Miss and caught 112 passes for 1,531 yards and 14 touchdowns.