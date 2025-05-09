Panthers Hosting 14 Players For Tryouts At Rookie Minicamp

The Carolina Panthers announced they are hosting 14 players for tryouts at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The full list includes:

Indiana WR Miles Cross Charlotte LB Ositadinma Ekwonu TCU S Abe Camara Rice TE Graham Walker Monmouth S Irikefe Oweh UCF RB Peny Boone Emporia State S/CB Jaaron Joseph Lamar WR Sevonne Rhea Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas Georgia Tech DE Sylvain Yondjouen Purdue OLB Kydran Jenkins Ole Miss S AJ Moore Western Carolina CB Keion Crossen Oregon S Brady Breeze

Crossen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was later cut loose.

Crossen eventually signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year.

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections

Breeze, 27, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Oregon. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with Tennessee.

The Titans placed Breeze on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with an ankle injury. He was waived in December and claimed by the Lions.

Detroit waived Breeze with an injury designation in August in 2022 and later cut him with a settlement. He returned to the Lions practice squad later in the season and signed a futures deal for the 2023 season. However, the Lions waived Breeze coming out of the preseason.

He had stints with the Seahawks and Texans on the practice squad in 2023. He caught on with the Browns in June of last year but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Breeze appeared in two games for the Lions but didn’t record a stat.