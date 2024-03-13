Panthers Hosting S Jordan Fuller For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Panthers are scheduled to host free agent S Jordan Fuller for a visit this week.

Fuller, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Fuller appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 94 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.