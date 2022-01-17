Panthers Interviewing Ben McAdoo For OC Job Tuesday

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are interviewing former Giants HC Ben McAdoo for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.

McAdoo is currently in Dallas as a consultant on the coaching staff.

McAdoo, 44, previously served as the Packers’ QB coach before he was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in 2014. He eventually took over for HC Tom Coughlin two years later.

The Giants fired McAdoo towards the end of the 2017 regular season. He interviewed for a number of offensive coordinator jobs, including the Jaguars, before eventually taking a position in Jacksonville as the QB coach in 2020. Dallas hired him as an offensive consultant for the 2021 season.

During his two years in charge of the Giants, McAdoo led them to a record of 13-15 (46.4 percent), which included one playoff appearance.