Panthers Interviewed Steelers Exec. Omar Khan For GM Job

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they interviewed Steelers VP of football and business administration Omar Khan for their GM vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of football administration Nick Matteo (Declined)

Recent reports mentioned that Khan was a finalist for the Texans’ GM job before they changed direction and hired Nick Caserio.

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016.

Khan previously interviewed for the Jets and Seahawks’ GM jobs years ago.