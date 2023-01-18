Panthers Interviewing Bills OC Ken Dorsey On Saturday

According to Peter Schrager, the Carolina Panthers are set to interview Bills OC Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday.

Dorsey had a stint earlier in his career with the Panthers as the QB coach when they went to the Super Bowl.

Here’s the full list of candidates so far for Carolina:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Interviewed)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Pending)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn)

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested, Declined)

Dorsey, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role back in February.