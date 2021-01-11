Panthers Interviewing Seahawks VP Of Football Ops. Scott Fitterer Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are interviewing Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy.

The Panthers full list of GM candidates includes:

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed, hired by Texans)

(Interviewed, hired by Texans) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens director of football administration Nick Matteo (Declined)

Fitterer joined the Seahawks as an area scout back in 2001 and worked his way up to director of college scouting in 2010 before being promoted to his current job.

He has been a popular name in GM searches over the past few years. He interviewed for the Jets GM job in 2019.

We’ll have more on the Panthers GM search as the news is available.