Panthers Letting QB Teddy Bridgewater Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have allowed QB Teddy Bridgewater‘s representation to talk with other teams about a potential trade.

Rapoport adds Carolina is open to bringing Bridgewater back even after trading for QB Sam Darnold but they are giving him a chance to have a say in his future.

It’s possible that no team will be willing to take on Bridgewater’s contract at this point and will instead wait to see if the Panthers cut him.

Carolina clearly entered this offseason more than open to potentially moving on from Bridgewater and it appears that will happen one way or another soon.

Bridgewater, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. He is set to make base salaries of $17 million and $20 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2020, Bridgewater appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Bridgewater as the news is available.