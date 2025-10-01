Panthers Made Nine Roster Moves

According to Mike Kaye and Joe Person, the Panthers are making five roster moves, adding three new players to the active roster.

Kaye reports that the Panthers are signing OT Jake Curhan from the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Person reports that both RB DeeJay Dallas and S Trevian Thomas are also being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man crew.

In corresponding moves, the team is also signing G Saahdiq Charles and Aiden Williams to the practice squad.

Soon after, the team announced additional moves, including placing injured WR David Moore and G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve.

The practice window for DE LaBryan Ray was also opened, and RB Anthony Tyus III was added to the practice squad.

Curhan, 27, went undrafted out of California in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks.

After three seasons with Seattle, he signed with the Bears last offseason and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2024, Curhan appeared in 10 games for the Bears, making two starts.