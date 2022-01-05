Panthers Make Seven Moves, Including Placing WR Terrace Marshall On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have placed rookie WR Terrace Marshall and veteran OL Cameron Erving on injured reserve.

Terrace Marshall Jr. placed on injured reserve https://t.co/wAmFBxk6aS — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 5, 2022

The team has also activated LB Haason Reddick, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Reggie Bonnafon, and QB P.J. Walker from the COVID-19 list. In an additional move, the team signed DE Jacob Tuoti-Mariner off of the Steelers’ practice squad.

Marshall, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020 before being drafted by the Panthers with pick No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Marshall signed a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million that included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2021, Marshall appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and caught 17 passes for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Marshall as it becomes available.