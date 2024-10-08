Panthers Make Six Moves Including Signing OL Cade Mays Off Giants PS

The Carolina Panthers announced six roster moves, including signing OL Cade Mays to the active roster off of the Giants practice squad.

Carolina also promoted OLB Thomas Incoom from the practice squad to the active roster and cut RB Mike Boone, DT Jayden Peevy, S Russ Yeast and S Alex Cook (practice squad).

Mays, 25, was a freshman All-American and All-SEC at Georgia but ended up transferring to Tennessee, where he was second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2021. The Panthers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,833,075 that also included a signing bonus of $173,075 when the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Giants practice squad.

In 2023, Mays appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and made five starts at guard.