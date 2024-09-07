Panthers Make Six Moves, Place TE Ian Thomas On IR

The Panthers announced several moves on Saturday, including placing TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve.

In additional moves, the team is signing TE Feleipe Franks and DT Jayden Peevy to the active roster and promoting RB Mike Boone and CB Lonnie Johnson from the practice squad.

Carolina will also waive CB Keenan Isaac as a part of these moves.

Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

He was set to have a $6 million cap hit on a $3.65 million salary for 2024 until Carolina restructured his contract in March.

Thomas will miss at least the next four games, as he has been dealing with a calf injury since training camp.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and caught five passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more details on Thomas as they become available.