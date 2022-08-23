Panthers Make Three Moves Including Placing QB Matt Corral On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they have placed third-round QB Matt Corral on injured reserve, ending his season.

Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot in Week 2 of the preseason against the Patriots.

Carolina also placed CB Duke Dawson on injured reserve and waived TE Jared Scott as they trim the roster to 80 players by today’s deadline.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

He was selected by the Panthers in the third round. He signed a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.