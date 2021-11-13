Panthers Make Three Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Juston Burris and WR Brandon Zylstra from injured reserve and elevated OL Mike Horton to their active roster.

Burris, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016 out of NC State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when the Jets waived him in 2018.

The Jets re-signed Burris to their practice squad after he cleared waivers but he eventually joined the Browns not long after. Cleveland elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $645,000 deal.

From there, Burris signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Panthers last March.

In 2021, Burris has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded 10 total tackles, one interception and one pass defense.