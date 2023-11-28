Panthers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed S Matthias Farley to the practice squad and cut DT Rashard Lawrence in a corresponding move.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

G J.D. DiRenzo LB Jordan Thomas DE Raequan Williams WR Derek Wright (injured) DL Chris Wormley DB Lamar Jackson RB Tarik Cohen (Injured) WR Mike Strachan WR Matt Landers DT Jayden Peevy QB Jake Luton RB Spencer Brown LB Ayinde Eley TE Jordan Matthews C Justin McCray DB A.J. Parker S Matthias Farley

Farley, 31, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Farley played out his three-year, $1.62 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 for the 2018 season before re-signing with the Colts as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Indianapolis opted to waive Farley and he signed on with the Jets before the start of the 2020 season. He signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for 2021 before joining the Raiders.

Las Vegas released him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster.

In 2022, Farley appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.