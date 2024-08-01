Panthers Make Two Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Curtis Hodges to a contract.
In correspondence, Carolina placed TE Stephen Sullivan on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.
Hodges, 25, signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons on the roster before being waived in January earlier this year.
Hodges is yet to appear in an NFL game.
