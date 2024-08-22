Panthers Make Two Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed undrafted LB Aaron Beasley and waived OL Badara Traore with an injury designation.

Beasley, 23, went undrafted out of Tennessee in the 2024 NFL Draft and is receiving his first opportunity on an NFL team. He earned an Associated Press All-Bowl Team selection in 2022.

During his five-year college career, Beasley appeared in 56 games and recorded 238 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, seven pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.