Panthers Non-Tendering RFA QB P.J. Walker

Mike Kaye reports that the Panthers will not tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent QB P.J. Walker.

Walker will now become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution.

In 2022, Walker appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.