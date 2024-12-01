Panthers Not Expected To Draft QB Early In 2025

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are not expected to draft a quarterback early in 2025.

Rapoport adds the hope is that current starting QB Bryce Young continues to build upon the progress he’s made in recent weeks and establishes himself as the starter in 2025.

If not, it still doesn’t sound like Carolina wants to dip back into the well for a rookie quarterback as an alternative to Young.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in eight games for the Panthers and completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s added 18 rush attempts for 91 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers quarterback situation as the news is available.