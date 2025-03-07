Panthers Not Expected To Tender Four RFAs

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are not expected to tender RFAs WR Deven Thompkins, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Velus Jones Jr. or WR Dan Chisena.

They will all become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts next week.

Jones, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

Carolina signed Jones to their 53-man roster off Jacksonville’s practice squad in December where he spent the remainder of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Bears and Panthers and recorded three rushing attempts for 11 yards to go with one reception for eight yards.