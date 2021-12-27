Panthers Officially Add Six To COVID-19 List Including

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Panthers announced they have officially placed six players on the COVID-19 list. 

The full list includes:

  1. DE Brian Burns
  2. LB Shaq Thompson
  3. DT Daviyon Nix
  4. C Matt Paradis
  5. DE Marquis Haynes
  6. DT Phil Hoskins

Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve. Carolina also activated QB Matt Barkley from the COVID-19 list and waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad. 

Thompson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option. 

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply