Panthers Officially Add Six To COVID-19 List Including

The Panthers announced they have officially placed six players on the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve. Carolina also activated QB Matt Barkley from the COVID-19 list and waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad.

Thompson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.