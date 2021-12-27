Panthers Officially Add Six To COVID-19 List Including

The Panthers announced they have officially placed six players on the COVID-19 list.
The full list includes:
- DE Brian Burns
- LB Shaq Thompson
- DT Daviyon Nix
- C Matt Paradis
- DE Marquis Haynes
- DT Phil Hoskins
Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve. Carolina also activated QB Matt Barkley from the COVID-19 list and waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad.
Thompson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.
Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.
