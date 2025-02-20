Panthers Officially Announce Coaching Staff

The Carolina Panthers have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Here are the new additions to Carolina’s staff:

Former Dolphins DB coach Renaldo Hill as DB coach

as DB coach Former Rams assistant DL coach AC Carter as OLB coach

as OLB coach Former Sacramento State WR coach Keyshawn Colmon as an offensive assistant

as an offensive assistant Former Colorado State-Pueblo CB coach Kevin Peterson as a defensive assistant

as a defensive assistant Former Bills associate athletic trainer Denny Kellington as VP of player health and performance

as VP of player health and performance Former Vikings strength coach Josh Hingst as director of performance

These are the following changes to the current staff:

Former offensive assistant Mike Bercovici as assistant QB coach/pass game specialist

as assistant QB coach/pass game specialist Former defensive assistant Mayur Chaudhari as assistant LB coach

as assistant LB coach Former senior assistant Jim Caldwell as the senior coaching advisor

Hill, 46, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2001 out of Michigan State. He was a defensive back for 10 years before getting into coaching following his retirement.

After a few years in the college ranks, Hill joined the Steelers as a DB coach in 2015. Following stints with the Dolphins and Broncos, Hill joined the Chargers as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

Hill left the Chargers after two years and joined the Dolphins for the 2023 season as their pass game coordinator and DB coach.

In 2022, the Chargers ranked No. 20 in total defense, including No. 7 against the pass and No. 28 against the run, and No. 22 in points per game.