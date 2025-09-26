Panthers Officially Rule Out Four Players From Week 4

The Carolina Panthers officially ruled out DE Patrick Jones II (hamstring), DL D.J. Wonnum (hip), TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), and WR Xavier Legette (hamstring) from Week 4 against the Patriots.

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for trip to New Englandhttps://t.co/sUE70VVUlt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 26, 2025

Legette, 24, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Panthers traded up to select him with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,357,176 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $5,807,036. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the Panthers to decide on after the 2026 season.

In 2025, Legette has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded four receptions for eight yards (2.0 YPC).

Wonnum, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

He suffered a partially torn quad and finished the season on injured reserve in Minnesota but signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.

In 2025, Wonnum has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass defenses.