Panthers Officially Sign 19 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve officially signed 19 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. TCU CB Jatravis Broughton

  2. Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald

  3. UCLA QB Ethan Garbers

  4. Miami WR Jacolby George

  5. Nebraska S Isaac Gifford

  6. SMU DE Jared Harrison-Hunte

  7. Minnesota S Jack Henderson

  8. Central Florida WR Kobe Hudson

  9. Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra

  10. Vanderbilt OL Steven Losoya

  11. Michigan State RB Kayron Lynch-Adams

  12. South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott

  13. Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III

  14. Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura

  15. UCLA TE Bryce Pierre

  16. South Dakota CB Michael Reid

  17. Oklahoma OL Michael Tarquin

  18. Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas

  19. Louisville CB Corey Thornton

Garbers spent four years at UCLA and is ranked by Dane Brugler as the No. 22 overall quarterback in the class. 

In his collegiate career, Garbers appeared in 40 games and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,462 yards, 31 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 143 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns. 

