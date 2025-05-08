Panthers Officially Sign 19 Undrafted Free Agents

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve officially signed 19 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
TCU CB Jatravis Broughton
Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald
UCLA QB Ethan Garbers
Miami WR Jacolby George
Nebraska S Isaac Gifford
SMU DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
Minnesota S Jack Henderson
Central Florida WR Kobe Hudson
Cincinnati OL Luke Kandra
Vanderbilt OL Steven Losoya
Michigan State RB Kayron Lynch-Adams
South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott
Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III
Fresno State LB Tuasivi Nomura
UCLA TE Bryce Pierre
South Dakota CB Michael Reid
Oklahoma OL Michael Tarquin
Arkansas State S Trevian Thomas
Louisville CB Corey Thornton
Garbers spent four years at UCLA and is ranked by Dane Brugler as the No. 22 overall quarterback in the class.
In his collegiate career, Garbers appeared in 40 games and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,462 yards, 31 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 143 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
