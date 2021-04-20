Panthers Officially Sign DT DaQuan Jones To One-Year, $4.05M Deal

The Panthers announced they have officially signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal.

Jones was visiting Carolina today with the intention of signing a deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, Carolina gave Jones a fully-guaranted $4.05 million on his one-year contract.

Jones, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. He just finished the final year of his deal and made a base salary of $7 million in 2020.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 49 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 53 interior defensive lineman out of 125 qualifying players.