Panthers Officially Sign OLB Justin Houston, Waive DE Jalen Redmond

The Carolina Panthers announced they have officially signed OLB Justin Houston to the roster.

The Justin Houston signing is now official. To make room for him on the roster, they waived rookie DE Jalen Redmond, who was on the PUP list. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 8, 2023

To make room, Carolina waived UDFA DE Jalen Redmond, who was on the PUP list with an injury.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free agent tender in 2022.

In 2022, Houston appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and one pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.