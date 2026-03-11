Panthers OL Yosh Nijman Announces Retirement From NFL

Former Panthers and Packers OL Yosh Nijman announced that he’s retiring from the NFL after seven years in the league.

Nijman, 30, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Green Bay tendered Nijman as a restricted free agent in 2023 at the second-round level worth $4.3 million. He signed on with the Panthers for the 2024 season. Nijman is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

For his career, Nijman appeared in 99 games for the Packers and Panthers and made 29 starts at tackle.