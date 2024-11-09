Panthers OLB D.J. Wonnum Expected To Debut Sunday

Jeremy Fowler reports that Panthers OLB D.J. Wonnum is expected to make his season debut against the Giants on Sunday.

Wonnum, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of South Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.04 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

He suffered a partially torn quad and finished the season on injured reserve in Minnesota but signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.

In 2023, Wonnum appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 62 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, and six pass deflections.