Panthers OT Brady Christensen Suffered Serious Achilles Injury

Panthers OT Brady Christensen was carted off the field and unable to put any weight on his leg on Sunday. Following the game, HC Dave Canales said that Christensen suffered an Achilles injury.

Per Mike Kaye, Canales said that the injury is “a significant one” and that the Achilles tendon is likely ruptured.

This means that Christensen will go on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Christensen, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

In 2025, Christensen appeared in eight games for the Panthers and made four starts on the offensive line.

We will have more on Christensen as it becomes available.