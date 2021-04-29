Panthers Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For WR D.J. Moore

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option for WR D.J. Moore.

The option for Moore is worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Moore has been Carolina’s leading receiver since being drafted in the first round in 2018.

Moore, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina.

In 2020, Moore appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 66 passes for 1,1193 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 22 yards.