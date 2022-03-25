Panthers Picking Up DE Brian Burns’ Fifth-Year Option

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer confirmed during his press conference on Friday that they will pick up the fifth-year option on DE Brian Burns this offseason, per Joe Person.

Fitterer added that Burns is the kind of player they want to build around in the coming years.

No surprise here, as Burns is one of the best young players on Carolina’s roster.

The fifth-year option for Burns is projected to cost Carolina around $16,012,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Burns, 23, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. Burns is in the final year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that includes $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Burns has appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 50 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.