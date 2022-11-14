Panthers Place CB Donte Jackson On IR, Release WR Emeka Emezie From PS

The Carolina Panthers officially placed DB Donte Jackson on injured reserve Monday and released WR Emeka Emezie from their practice squad.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Jackson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last Thursday.

Jackson, 27, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus.

Jackson later agreed to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.