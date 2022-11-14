Panthers Place CB Donte Jackson On IR, Release WR Emeka Emezie From PS

The Carolina Panthers officially placed DB Donte Jackson on injured reserve Monday and released WR Emeka Emezie from their practice squad.
Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:
- CB Madre Harper
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- OL Deonte Brown
- WR Derek Wright
- WR C.J. Saunders
- WR Preston Williams
- DB Kenny Robinson
- RB Spencer Brown
- DT Raequan Williams
- DT Phil Hoskins
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- RB Nate McCrary
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Kobe Jones
- QB/WR D’Eriq King
Jackson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last Thursday.
Jackson, 27, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus.
Jackson later agreed to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers.
In 2022, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.
