Panthers Place G Austin Corbett & CB Dicaprio Bootle On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they placed G Austin Corbett and CB Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve.

David Newton notes Corbett will miss the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury. Corbett later confirmed on social media that he suffered an MCL injury.

Well….Let’s try this again, but just MCL this time. I know the people in my corner will continue to lift me up.

I know my loving Heavenly Father has an eternal plan for me.

I know the only way through is to #KeepPounding @Panthers pic.twitter.com/n4fjTYDUMZ — Austin Corbett (@BigCorbs73) November 22, 2023

It’s an unfortunate turn for Corbett, who spent time on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season with an ACL injury to the same knee before being activated last month.

Corbett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Corbett has appeared in four games for the Panthers and started each time.