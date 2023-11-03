Panthers Place LB Claudin Cherelus On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve placed LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Cherelus will miss at least the next four games of the regular season before he can be activated.

The Panthers currently have an open roster to fill.

Cherelus, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets.

However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers.

In 2023, Cherelus has appeared in six games for the Panthers, but has yet to record a statistic.