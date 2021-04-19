Panthers Place LB Jordan Mack On Retired List

The Panthers have placed LB Jordan Mack on the retired list, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

He signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent just last season but opted out due to the pandemic.

Mack, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Mack recorded 289 career tackles, 14.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.